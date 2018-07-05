Ticker
Paul McCartney lobbies MEPs to approve new copyright rules
By EUOBSERVER
Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, among others, has written to MEPs urging them vote in favour of changes in a new copyright law ahead of a key vote in the European parliament on Thursday. The law would put greater responsibility on individual websites to check for copyright infringements. If MEPs approve the negotiation mandate proposed by the legal affairs committee, talks between the European Parliament and the Council can begin.