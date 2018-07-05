Thursday

5th Jul 2018

Paul McCartney lobbies MEPs to approve new copyright rules

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, among others, has written to MEPs urging them vote in favour of changes in a new copyright law ahead of a key vote in the European parliament on Thursday. The law would put greater responsibility on individual websites to check for copyright infringements. If MEPs approve the negotiation mandate proposed by the legal affairs committee, talks between the European Parliament and the Council can begin.

Schengen at stake in Austria-Germany talks

German interior minister Horst Seehofer is in Vienna on Thursday - as his plan to reject some asylum seekers was met by an Austrian threat to close its borders too.

Polish PM defends judicial witch-hunt

Poland's judicial purge was meant to punish former communists, its PM has said, in an angry EU debate that saw him ultimately promise to respect EU court rulings.

How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses

The EU parliament spends €40m a year on a lump sum for MEPs' expenses with barely any scrutiny. A majority of parliamentarians called for more transparency - but a handful of powerful MEPs mostly dismissed that request.

