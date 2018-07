By EUOBSERVER

The German CSU party appears to have gained support from voters after stirring a major political crisis over migration policies. It is now backed by 42.5 percent compared to 41.1 percent one month ago, a Civey survey for Spiegel and Augsburger Allgemeine showed. The far-right AfD dropped slightly to now 13.1 percent support and lost the rank as the second strongest party in Bavaria to the SPD (13.7 percent).