By EUOBSERVER

Italy's far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, will make a request on Thursday when meeting EU interior ministers in Innsbruck that refugees who are rescued at sea by ships from border control missions are no longer taken to Italy. Salvini announced his intentions on social media on Sunday after an Irish navy ship arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with 106 migrants, after participating in the EU-sponsored Operation Sophia.