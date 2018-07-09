Monday

9th Jul 2018

China to hire 350 journalists in London in new media offensive

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN plans to hire more than 350 London-based journalists over the next 18 months as part of a global expansion, according to a recruiter's email seen by BuzzFeed News. "We aim to differentiate ourselves from leading Western media" and focus on "stories often ignored by western media," the ad reads. CGTN did not return requests for comment and the site is temporarily unavailable in certain EU countries.

Mr Brexit leads mini anti-May rebellion

Britain's Brexit negotiator, David Davis, has resigned in a mini-rebellion, adding to uncertainty on the EU talks as the clock ticks to March 2019.

Agenda

Trump rides back in to Europe This WEEK

Trump is back in the EU, amid fresh doubt on Nato and Russia, while the immigration crisis and Brexit dominate internal European affairs.

UK holds internal Brexit summit

Britain's divided government will try to agree on a single Brexit wishlist at Friday's special meeting, but none of the options augur well for EU talks.

Interview

'Hungary is test case for state capture'

Friends of prime minister Viktor Orban have "grasped power and occupied all state institutions," says the country's first EU commissioner - but he hopes new 'conditionality' clauses in the next EU budget could help reduce misuse of public money.

