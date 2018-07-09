Monday

Romanian president fires anti-corruption chief

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis signed Monday a decree to revoke the head of the anti-corruption National Anti-Corruption Directorate, Laura Codruta Kovesi. Centre-right Iohannis, who previously opposed the centre-left government's decision to fire Codruta Koves, was obliged by a Constitutional Court ruling to do so. The government has been criticised by the EU and the Council of Europe for its reform of the judiciary, increasing political control over prosecutors and judges.

