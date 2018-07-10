Ticker
EU and Nato pledge to strengthen alliance
By EUOBSERVER
EU and Nato pledged Tuesday to continue strengthening the transatlantic military alliance which they say plays a "unique and essential role as the cornerstone of collective defence for all allies." In a joint declaration ahead of Wednesday's summit, they said Nato members should "foster an equitable sharing of the burden, benefits and responsibilities." Meanwhile US president Donald Trump tweeted "Nato countries must pay more, the United States must pay less."