Ticker
'Unhappy' Trump claims allies agree to boost defence spending
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump said Nato member states agreed to further increase defence spending after reportedly threatening to pull out of the alliance. "I let them know that I was extremely unhappy," he told journalists on Thursday. Trump had said earlier that he wanted allies to spend 4 percent of GDP on defence. French president Emmanuel Macron later denied that allies agreed to go beyond the current 2-percent target.