By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was seen stumbling and struggling to keep his balance before a gala dinner at the Nato summit in Belgium, with Slovakia's president Milos Zeman and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko having to support him. Juncker, 63, was also pictured in a wheelchair at the same event. Juncker, who is travelling to the US at the end of July, has said he suffers from sciatica, affecting his movements.