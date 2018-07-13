By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker suffered from a "very painful attack of sciatica accompanied with cramps", a condition that affects his ability to walk, his spokesman said Friday - after a video showed him supported by several leaders at the Nato summit on Wednesday triggered rumours of drunkenness. He added that Juncker, who travels to Asia over the weekend, is "well and following his programme fully" after taking "standard medication".