Friday

13th Jul 2018

Ticker

EU opens case on Siemens' Alstom buyout

By

The European Commission on Friday opened an investigation into the acquisition of French train manufacturer Alstom by Germany's Siemens, over concerns it "may reduce competition in the supply of several types of trains and signalling systems." The commission said the operation could "deprive European rail operators of a choice of suppliers and innovative products, and lead to higher prices." The investigation will be closed by the end of November.

Opinion

How the World Cup exposed Russian chauvinism

The suggestion that Russians themselves play a role in the condition of their state today is often dismissed as "xenophobic" or "Russophobic". But if not addressed, the evils of nationalism, chauvinism, and imperialism will continue even after Putin is gone.

Stage set for Trump-Putin finale

Trump hoped to befriend Putin at a showcase summit in Helsinki, following US president's attacks on Nato and British leaders this week.

