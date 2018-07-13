Ticker
EU opens case on Siemens' Alstom buyout
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Friday opened an investigation into the acquisition of French train manufacturer Alstom by Germany's Siemens, over concerns it "may reduce competition in the supply of several types of trains and signalling systems." The commission said the operation could "deprive European rail operators of a choice of suppliers and innovative products, and lead to higher prices." The investigation will be closed by the end of November.