By EUOBSERVER

Italy on Sunday evening accepted the docking of a boat with some 450 migrants on board, after France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Malta pledged to take 50 people each. Czech PM Andrej Babis refused to do so, saying it would be a "road to hell". Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini, who had so far refused to open the country's ports to boats with migrants rescued by NGOs, claimed "political victory".