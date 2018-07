By EUOBSERVER

The new UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute will be in Cyprus on 23 July to start consultations for a possible new round of negotiations to solve the island's division, after previous talks failed last year, Cyprus foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides said in Brussels on Tuesday. Lute will also have talks with Turkey, Greece, the UK and the EU. "We don't have [the] luxury for a new failure," Christodoulides said.