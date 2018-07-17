Ticker
Juncker to meet Trump on 25 July
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet US president Donald Trump in Washington on 25 July, the commission confirmed on Tuesday. It said they will discuss "deep cooperation" between the EU and the US "across a wide range of priorities, including foreign and security policy, counter-terrorism, energy security, and economic growth," and that they will focus on "improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership."