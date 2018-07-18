Wednesday

18th Jul 2018

EU wants more guarantees from VW on Dieselgate fix

European consumer protection authorities have called on German carmaker Volkswagen to guarantee that repairs after the Dieselgate scandal would not affect the cars' performance, Reuters reported. The European Commission said VW should improve consumer information and wants VW to do more to compensate European car owners after it admitted to US regulators in 2015 that it had cheated on emissions tests using software installed in cars on sale in Europe.

Europe's water quality falls short

Due to pollution, the majority of European rivers, lakes and estuaries fall below the minimum environmental standards, a report by the European Environment Agency reveals.

EU must create safe, legal pathways to Europe

As the rapporteur for the European Parliament on an EU regulation on resettlement, my colleagues and I have outlined an effective plan based on solidarity and humanitarian principles.

May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill

The British prime minister escaped defeat again in parliament, as EU governments question her ability to ratify any Brexit deal by Westminster.

EU and Japan wave light in Trump's 'darkness'

EU leaders and Japanese prime minister signed a series of agreements, including the EU's biggest trade deal ever, designed as an answer to the disruption of the world order by the US president.

