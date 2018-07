By EUOBSERVER

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), known as the 'Juncker Plan', raised €335bn since it was launched in 2015, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank announced Wednesday. The fund, which provides EU guarantees on private investment, aimed to raise €315bn. It is now expected to reach €350bn by 2020. The commission and EIB said it will create 1.4 million jobs and increase EU GDP by 1.3 percent.