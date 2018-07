By EUOBSERVER

Boris Johnson accused Theresa May's government of 'dither' over Brexit on Wednesday, as he set out his reasons for resigning as foreign secretary last week over May's Chequers white paper. Speaking in parliament, Johnson said it was "not too late to save Brexit", but said "We dithered. We burnt through negotiating capital. We agreed to hand over a €40bn exit fee, with no discussion of our future economic relationship."