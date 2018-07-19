By EUOBSERVER

Greece has rejected comments it was forced by outside forces to recently expel two Russian spies. "States, regardless of size, are independent and can exercise an independent, multidimensional and democratic foreign policy" the Greek foreign ministry has said. It spoke after the Kremlin told press the expulsions were "dirty provocations, into which, unfortunately, Athens was dragged." Russia did "not understand the principles and values of Greek foreign policy", Greece said.