By EUOBSERVER

Nato has said its mutual defence pact was "unconditional and iron-clad" after US president Donald Trump questioned "why" a US soldier should fight for Montenegro, Nato's newest member. "They [Montenegrins] may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III," Trump had said Tuesday. The comments come after he threatened to quit Nato in a row on money and, last year, physically barged aside Montenegro's PM at a Nato summit.