Hungary: UN treaty could 'inspire millions' of migrants
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary has become the only EU state to refuse to sign a UN treaty urging parties to "uphold ... their obligations under international law" on migrants. The pact "could inspire millions" of people to come to Europe, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday. "Its main premise is that migration is a good and inevitable phenomenon. We consider migration a bad process, which has extremely serious security implications," he said.