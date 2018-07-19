By EUOBSERVER

Spain's Supreme Court withdrew on Thursday its European arrest warrant against former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and five other politicians who left Spain last year. Last week the Schleswig-Holstein regional court had ruled that Puigdemont could be extradited from Germany only for embezzlement and not for rebellion over Catalonia's independence declaration in October. Spanish judge Pablo Llarena refused to drop the rebellion charge and dropped all warrants.