By EUOBSERVER

Libya is "absolutely opposed" to the EU's idea to establish camps there for people who cannot claim asylum in Europe, Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj said Friday. In an interview to Germany's Bild newspaper, he said his country saved "thousands of people each day" off its coast and that it was "left alone" in doing it. He asked "more technical and financial support", at sea and to accommodate migrants.