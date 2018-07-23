Monday

23rd Jul 2018

Ticker

Munich: large protest against CSU's anti-migration line

By

Around 25,000 people demonstrated in Munich on Sunday to protest the hardline immigration stance of Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies, three months before they face a tough election in the region with the rise of Alternative for Germany (AfD). Demonstrators said they marched against a "politics of fear" of state premier Markus Soeder and CSU leader interior minister Horst Seehofer, whose anti-migration stance threatened the German coalition last month.

EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks

Further talks on the Irish border could continue next week as the EU is open to "any solution" that keeps the border invisible. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said key questions remain over the UK's white paper on a future partnership.

EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation

The EU Commission urged companies, citizens, and member states to prepare in case the UK next March crashes out of the EU without a deal - on the day the new UK Brexit minister arrived in Brussels.

