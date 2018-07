By EUOBSERVER

Irish leader Leo Varadkar has said "we cannot contemplate" a hard border with Northern Ireland if Britain left the EU with no deal. He spoke in Croatia on a short EU tour pressing Dublin's position on Brexit. Andrej Plenkovic, his Croatian counterpart, said "populists, such as "Mr Farage" (a British MEP), had tried to "meddle" in his country's EU-entry referendum. "I deeply disagree with everything they stand for," he said.