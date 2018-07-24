Ticker
EU Commission opens case into Thales takeover of Dutch firm
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission opened an investigation on Tuesday on the plan by French defence company Thales to buy the Dutch firm Gemalto, a world leader in digital security products. The commission said the operation would create "by far the largest player" in the market for hardware security modules, which are used for encryption software, and "lead to higher prices or less choice in hardware security modules for customers."