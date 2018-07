By EUOBSERVER

EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly closed Tuesday her inquiry into the European Commission's handling of the new job of former president Jose Manuel Barroso and said that she stood by her finding of maladministration, detailed in an earlier report. She said the commission should have taken a "formal reasoned decision" over whether Barroso's job at Goldman Sachs violated its rules and should refer the case to the ethics committee.