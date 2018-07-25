Ticker
EU court stops short of damning Polish judiciary
By EUOBSERVER
The EU Court of Justice said Wednesday Ireland could freeze a Polish extradition demand under the European Arrest Warrant if Irish authorities assessed the suspect risked "inhuman or degrading treatment", and that the Polish judicial system had "systemic deficiencies". It declined to say if Poland met those criteria, but said a recent European Commission complaint on Polish judicial independence was "particularly relevant for the purposes of that assessment".