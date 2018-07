By EUOBSERVER

The anti-EU EFDD (from 45 MEPs to 59) and END (35 to 63) groups are set to grow after European Parliament elections next year, according to a new overview of recent polls by the Reuters news agency. The centre-right EPP group could shrink from 219 to 180 seats, Reuters said. The centre-left S&D could also shrink, from 189 to 154, but Liberals were polling to grow from 68 to 104.