By EUOBSERVER

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting earlier this week with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and the head of Russia's military general staff, Valery Gerasimov, has sparked a political row with opposition parties, given the lack of details on the talks. Gerasimov is barred from entering the EU, following 2014 sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine - but Berlin allowed him in anyway after issuing a waiver.