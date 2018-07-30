Ticker
Juncker and Trump talked again on trade
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and US president Donald Trump talked again on Friday to follow up their meeting in Washington last Wednesday, the commission announced Monday. The two sides "are currently putting in place the relevant structures that are needed" to start trade talks agreed by the two leaders, a spokeswoman said. She insisted that neither agriculture nor public procurement would be part of the talks, despite US claims.