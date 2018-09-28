By EUOBSERVER

Panamanian authorities have revoked the flag of Aquarius 2, a migrant rescue ship run by French charities SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders. The charities blamed Italy's anti-migrant government for putting pressure on Panama, although Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini tweeted: "I don't even know Panama's area code". The Aquarius 2 was the last NGO-run vessel rescuing people from international waters near Libya.