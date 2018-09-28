By EUOBSERVER

Scottish judges have asked the EU court to rule whether the so-called Article 50 process, on the UK leaving the EU, can be "unilaterally revoked" if the British parliament voted to reject Britain's exit deal. Britain's opposition Labour Party will this week vote on whether to support a second Brexit referendum, but Dominic Raab, Britain's Brexit negotiator, warned Sunday that rejecting referendum results gave "rise to extremism and fringe politics".