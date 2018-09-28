By EUOBSERVER

George Soros' Open Society Foundations have lodged a case with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, over the Hungarian government's crackdown on NGOs - often referred to as the 'Stop Soros' laws. Viktor Orban's government has barred civil society organisations from helping with asylum or migration cases, leading the foundation to close its Budapest office. The Foundation's lawyers argue the legislation infringes on freedom expression and association.