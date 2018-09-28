Ticker
Austrian minister urges police to out foreign sex offenders
By EUOBSERVER
Austria's far-right interior minister Herbert Kickl has instructed police chiefs that their officers should name the foreign nationality and asylum status of suspects and offenders in press interviews, according to leaked emails obtained by the Kurier and Standard newspapers. He also said police ought to send "pro-active" messages to media about related sex offences and complained that government critical media "ignore facts" on the problem.