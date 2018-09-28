By EUOBSERVER

Greek police have detained the editor-in-chief and publisher of the newspaper Fileleftheros, after an article las week which alleged Panos Kammenos, the country's far-right defence minister had mishandled EU funds designed to help migrants in camps on Greek islands. Some of the EU money had been funnelled to Kammenos' business partners, the article alleged. The arrest came after Kammenos complained to police about it, AP reports.