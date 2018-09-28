Ticker
UK opposition demand election if parliament rejects Brexit plan
By EUOBSERVER
Britain's opposition Labour party have demanded a fresh general election if the UK parliament votes against any Brexit plan agreed between prime minister Theresa May and the EU. Leader Jeremy Corbyn told his party conference in Liverpool that the Conservatives were planning to use Brexit as an "opportunity to impose a free market shock doctrine in Britain." Corbyn will meet EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Thursday.