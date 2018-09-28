Friday

28th Sep 2018

Ticker

Erdogan faces boycotts and demonstrations in Berlin

By

When Turkish president Erdogan lands (after a day's delay) in Berlin on Friday, he will face a big challenge in softening a hostile German mood, after he accused German politicians of behaving like Nazis, and his jailing of German citizens in Turkey. Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller joined a growing list of people boycotting the official dinner on Friday while a "Not Welcome" demonstration against Erdogan is planned on Potsdamer Platz.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Agenda

Turkey and money dominate this week

MEPs in Strasbourg this week will vote on a law to cut carbon dioxide emissions for new cars and punish Turkey for its rule-of-law crackdown. Meanwhile, ministers in Luxembourg will be discussing euro-area reforms.

Ultra-right parties in EU funding axe

The Alliance of European National Movements (AEMN) and Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) have been struck off the registered list of European political parties. The ultra-nationalist parties will now not be allowed access to any EU funding.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier: I won't be EPP's 'Spitzenkandidat'
  2. Belgium drops fee for checks of journalists at EU summits
  3. Macedonia president attacks pro-EU referendum at UN
  4. Danske Bank whistleblower seeks protection
  5. Johnson back in Brexit battle with 'Super Canada' plan
  6. Small majority for UK to stay in EU
  7. Erdogan faces boycotts and demonstrations in Berlin
  8. UK's Corbyn insists 'We are not negotiating' with EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. Former diplomats raise alarm on Israeli lobby group
  2. Turkey and money dominate this week
  3. Ultra-right parties in EU funding axe
  4. EU defence groups under fire for opacity
  5. Poland accused of violating EU visa systems
  6. EU elections 2019: the case for an alliance against far-right
  7. Commission 'non-paper' on car CO2 levels backfires
  8. EU agrees hair-trigger sanctions on chemical weapons

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us