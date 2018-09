By EUOBSERVER

The former British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has re-entered the Brexit battle by proposing Theresa May negotiate a 'Super Canada' free-trade deal with the EU instead of the current 'Chequers' plan. In an article for the Telegraph titled "A better plan for Brexit", Johnson suggests a Brexit deal with the EU similar to the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) to be signed in 2020.