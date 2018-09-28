Ticker
Danske Bank whistleblower seeks protection
By EUOBSERVER
Howard Wilkinson, a Briton who blew the whistle on Danske Bank's Estonian money-laundering practices has asked Danish and Estonian authorities to protect him, complaining that his identity had been leaked without his consent by Estonian media, according to a statement from his American law firm. Berlingske, the Danish newspaper breaking the scandal originally, on Friday listed 72 Danish customers responsible for one percent of the total amount laundered.