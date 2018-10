By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament is not obliged to adopt the EU's annual budget in Strasbourg, but can also do that in Brussels, the EU's Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday. France, supported by Luxembourg, had called for annulment of the adoption of the 2017 budget, which happened in Brussels in 2016, and not in the French city Strasbourg. MEPs are required by treaty to meet in Strasbourg twelve times a year.