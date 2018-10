By EUOBSERVER

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini has threatened to sue EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for damages, and accused him of pushing up the country's cost of borrowing by likening Italy to Greece. "He should drink two glasses of water before opening his mouth, and stop spreading non-existent threats," Salvini said on Juncker. "I talk to sober people," Italy's news agency Ansa reported him saying.