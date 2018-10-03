Ticker
MEPs vote for stricter CO2 norms for cars and vans
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted its position on the climate action required from the automotive sector up until 2030. A majority of MEPs supported a 40% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030 using 2021 as a baseline. The European Commission had proposed a less ambitious 30% target. Next week, EU environment ministers will determine their position, following which negotiations on the final text of the bill can begin.