By EUOBSERVER

Italy's budget deficit will be 2.4 percent in 2019, dropping to 2.1 percent in 2020 and 1.8 percent in 2021, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said after a government budget summit on Wednesday. The announcement appeared to ease concerns that Italy would break EU budget deficit rules with the major stock exchanges in Europe closing up 0.9 percent. The jobless rate would fall to as low as seven percent, Conte promised.