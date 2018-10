By EUOBSERVER

The estimated level of 'irregularities' in EU spending continued to decrease in 2017 to 2.4 percent, down from 3.1 percent in 2016 and 3.8 percent in 2015, the European Court of Auditors said in its annual report published on Wednesday. Problems remained in particular in rural development and cohesion, it said. The European Union spent €137.4bn in 2017, or around €270 for every citizen.