By EUOBSERVER

MPs in the Czech parliament on Tuesday voted against launching the punitive process of the EU treaty's article 7 against Hungary. The vote, which took place during a debate on the EU's multinational financial framework for 2021-2027, was initiated by a Czech Civic Democrat MP, Jan Skopecek, who considers the vote against Hungary in the European parliament a mistake. Skopecek's motion was supported by 97 MPs, against 24.