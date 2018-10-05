Friday

5th Oct 2018

Ticker

Tusk: British minister's 'Soviet' jibe was 'insulting'

By

British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt's recent comparison of the EU to the Soviet Union was "as unwise as it is insulting," EU Council president Donald Tusk said after meeting the Irish taoiseach in Brussels Thursday. "The Soviet Union was about prisons and gulags, borders and walls, violence against citizens and neighbours. The EU is about freedom and human rights," Tusk, a Pole and a former activist against Soviet oppression, said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Dutch refuse Polish arrest warrant over judicial fears

A court in Amsterdam has questioned the independence of the Polish judiciary - turning down a Polish request for a European arrest warrant over fears that the suspect would not a get a fair trial in Poland.

Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy

More people in Libya are being inducted into slavery as people-traffickers try to monetise their investment by selling them. A senior UN refugee agency official described it as an unintended side effect of the reduction of migrant boat departures.

Magazine

Fraudsters lured by EU structural funds

It's the job of the European Anti-Fraud Office to investigate any corruption and embezzlement of EU-funded projects. But why are structural funds in particular so attractive to criminals?

'Demotivated, disillusioned' Bosnians head to polls

Sunday's election - in one of the most complex political systems in the world - sees many Bosnia's worry the EU has already given up hope on them. Fears of electoral fraud are unlikely to help.

New UK proposal on Irish border in final Brexit push

The UK could stay in the EU's customs union indefinitely to avoid crashing out of the EU as hopes for a new UK proposal on the Irish border issue grow in Brussels in the final phase of Brexit talks.

News in Brief

  1. French minister: German euro-dithering fuels populism
  2. Merkel's party opens debate on chancellor's future
  3. US 'cannot support' EU world trade reforms
  4. Dutch MEPs seek to shed light on €4,416 expenses
  5. Romanian government's anti-gay referendum is 'distraction': NGOs
  6. 'Modern' Ireland rolls out abortion bill
  7. Tusk: British minister's 'Soviet' jibe was 'insulting'
  8. Nato, EU decry Russian attack on chemical weapons watchdog

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. Dutch refuse Polish arrest warrant over judicial fears
  2. Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy
  3. Fraudsters lured by EU structural funds
  4. 'Demotivated, disillusioned' Bosnians head to polls
  5. New UK proposal on Irish border in final Brexit push
  6. EU and US should hold back China, Trump envoy says
  7. Frustrated EU parliament staffers set up #Metoo blog
  8. MEPs back stricter CO2 levels for cars after nail-biter vote

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us