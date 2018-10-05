By EUOBSERVER

British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt's recent comparison of the EU to the Soviet Union was "as unwise as it is insulting," EU Council president Donald Tusk said after meeting the Irish taoiseach in Brussels Thursday. "The Soviet Union was about prisons and gulags, borders and walls, violence against citizens and neighbours. The EU is about freedom and human rights," Tusk, a Pole and a former activist against Soviet oppression, said.