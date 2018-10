By EUOBSERVER

The Irish parliament, on Thursday, began debating a bill to legalise abortion in the country by next January after a referendum on the issue in May. "It was a reaffirmation of the primacy of equality in our modern democracy," health minister Simon Harris said. Ireland, which used to be a staunchly Roman Catholic society, also recognised same-sex marriage in 2015. Abortion and gay marriage are still illegal in Northern Ireland.