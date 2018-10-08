Monday

8th Oct 2018

Russian-minority party 'wins' Latvia election

Mainstream parties lost out to new anti-establishment parties in elections on Saturday in Latvia. The left-leaning Harmony party - which has a cooperation agreement with Russia's ruling party, United Russia - and advocates the interests of Latvia's Russian-speaking citizens, became the biggest party, with 19.8 percent of the vote, according to country's central election commission. About a quarter of Latvia's 2.2 million population are Russian-speaking.

Interview

Commissioner Cretu: the EU budget is 'very emotional'

Despite Brexit and new priorities, it is important to keep EU funds for all regions - rich and poor - argues the regions commissioner. But more controls, including a link to rule of law issues, are part of the discussion.

Brexit, Bono and Bavaria top This WEEK

Crunch time in Brexit talks dominate the EU's agenda as a withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK could be within reach - after months of lack of progress in negotiations. Plus, Bono's in Brussels.

  1. Unprecedented societal changes needed, warn climate experts
  2. Le Pen kicks off Europe tour meeting Salvini in Rome
  3. Pro-Russia Serb leader claims victory in Bosnia elections
  5. Romania marriage referendum fails on low turnout
  6. French minister: German euro-dithering fuels populism
  7. Merkel's party opens debate on chancellor's future
  8. US 'cannot support' EU world trade reforms

