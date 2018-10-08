By EUOBSERVER

Mainstream parties lost out to new anti-establishment parties in elections on Saturday in Latvia. The left-leaning Harmony party - which has a cooperation agreement with Russia's ruling party, United Russia - and advocates the interests of Latvia's Russian-speaking citizens, became the biggest party, with 19.8 percent of the vote, according to country's central election commission. About a quarter of Latvia's 2.2 million population are Russian-speaking.