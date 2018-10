By EUOBSERVER

French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, kicks of a European tour on Monday, meeting Italy's far-right leader Matteo Salvini in Rome. The meeting is the first in a larger tour, where Le Pen aims to meet populist leaders in Europe ahead of May's European Parliament elections. "It [Italy] shows not only that we can implement our policy, but in addition that it is effective," Le Pen told Le Figaro.