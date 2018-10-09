By EUOBSERVER

The murder of 27-year-old reporter Jan Kuciak in February tarnished Slovakia's image, prime minister Peter Pellegrini has said. "We have to produce deeds, not words, to restore trust," he told Reuters. The killing highlighted corruption allegations, including in the office of then prime minister, Robert Fico. It also put attention on Italian businessmen in Slovakia with suspected mafia links. Police have made arrests, but not brought any charges to court.