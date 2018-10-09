Tuesday

9th Oct 2018

EU parliament to remove 'Islamophobic' election poster

By

The European Parliament will take down a poster depicting Muslim migrants, branded "Islamophobic" by a UK MEP. Conservative Sajjad Karim raised concerns over the giant ad recently put up in Brussels ahead of the May 2019 European elections. It showed a headscarfed woman with the words: "Because we need to work together to manage migration." In a letter, parliament president Antonio Tajani said the parliament apologised for "any offence caused".

Crunch time to end overfishing in the EU

What happens when a difficult deadline hits? This is precisely what is being played out in EU fisheries as we approach the landmark legal commitment under the Common Fisheries Policy to end overfishing by 2020.

Commissioner Cretu: the EU budget is 'very emotional'

Despite Brexit and new priorities, it is important to keep EU funds for all regions - rich and poor - argues the regions commissioner. But more controls, including a link to rule of law issues, are part of the discussion.

